Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) were up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 346,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,287,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Greenland Technologies worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

