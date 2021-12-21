Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Louis J. Grabowsky Buys 5,900 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GFF traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 386,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.44. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.