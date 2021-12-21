Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CEO Xiaobin Liu Sells 10,000 Shares

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) CEO Xiaobin Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GURE opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Resources in the first quarter worth $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Gulf Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gulf Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

