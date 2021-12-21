GWM Advisors LLC Buys 11,918 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

