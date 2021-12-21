GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.69 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $349.72. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

