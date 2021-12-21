GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.87.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.