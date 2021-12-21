GWM Advisors LLC Sells 102,529 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,529 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $20,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,306,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 172,608 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

