GWM Advisors LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -188.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 767,910 shares of company stock valued at $127,267,482. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

