GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

INTC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.