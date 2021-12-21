GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

