GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $511,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

