GYL Financial Synergies LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.03 and a 200 day moving average of $336.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

