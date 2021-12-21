GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $382.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

