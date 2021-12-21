Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

