Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25.

