Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

