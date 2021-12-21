Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

