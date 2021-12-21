Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $39.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.
Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 45.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
