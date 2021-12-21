Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $39.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 45.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

