Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

