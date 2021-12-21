Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

