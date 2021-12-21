Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,767,188. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

