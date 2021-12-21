Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

REGN stock opened at $603.14 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

