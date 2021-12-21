Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of IFF opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

