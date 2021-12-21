Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 487 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,208.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 241.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,353.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,296.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

