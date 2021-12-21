HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 410 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.