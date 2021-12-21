Head to Head Review: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMERISAFE and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $339.48 million 2.92 $86.60 million $4.68 10.94 Lemonade $94.40 million 29.08 -$122.30 million ($3.39) -13.14

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 27.85% 17.07% 5.26% Lemonade -189.90% -21.38% -15.42%

Risk and Volatility

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMERISAFE and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

AMERISAFE presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $68.13, suggesting a potential upside of 52.92%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

