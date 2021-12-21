Head-To-Head Survey: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) vs. ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Minim and ADTRAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 ADTRAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 152.19%. ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than ADTRAN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and ADTRAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.09 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.00 ADTRAN $506.51 million 2.03 $2.38 million $0.04 528.00

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADTRAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% ADTRAN 0.31% 3.51% 2.40%

Summary

ADTRAN beats Minim on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

