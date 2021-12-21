Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CFO Jeffrey S. Mathiesen Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CFO Jeffrey S. Mathiesen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $15,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

