Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CFO Jeffrey S. Mathiesen Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CFO Jeffrey S. Mathiesen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $15,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HSDT stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
