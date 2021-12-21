HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

