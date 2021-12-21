HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Model N accounts for about 0.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Model N by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.94. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.