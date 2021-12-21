HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.