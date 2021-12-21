Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HI opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

