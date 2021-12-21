Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to announce $76.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.75 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $41.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $263.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.44. 55,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,685. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.