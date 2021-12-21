Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.80. Hippo shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 24,919 shares changing hands.

HIPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hippo news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

