HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,450,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,555. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.