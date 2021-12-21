HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

RNG stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,394. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $172.16 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

