HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $10.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.82. 56,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.06. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.