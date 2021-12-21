Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $14.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of analysts have commented on HLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley during the second quarter worth about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Holley during the second quarter worth about $660,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $19,093,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLLY opened at $11.91 on Friday. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

