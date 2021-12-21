H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman Acquires 10,000 Shares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,764,420.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.36. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.39.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

