Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 189.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

