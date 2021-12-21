Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Shares of PSA opened at $365.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $368.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

