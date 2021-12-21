Huntington National Bank Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.