Huntington National Bank Has $76,000 Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.84.

ON opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.