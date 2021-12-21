Huntington National Bank Sells 93 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International stock opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.78. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $108.19 and a one year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.09.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.