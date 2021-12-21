Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

