Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

