Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.