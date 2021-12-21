Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $867,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.