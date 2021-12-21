Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:FDP opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.