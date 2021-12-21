Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after buying an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after buying an additional 70,155 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $814,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,194,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.